Manuel Fernandez has been promoted to the role of Coxswain and Kyle Ochello has been promoted to the role of Seaman Mechanic.Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port, took the opportunity to congratulate both Manuel and Kyle on their respective appointments and wished them every success in their careers with the Authority.

24-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR