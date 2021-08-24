Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 89 (89: residents, 0: visitors)Recovered cases: 5097 (+9)Self-isolation: 185Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 73,470 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.Of the 7 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,523Vaccines done (second dose): 39,195

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.

3 unvaccinated individual

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

24-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR