Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 24th August 2021
Total tests done: 331,685
Test results pending: 83
Test results received: 331,602
Confirmed cases: 5299 (+9)
Active cases: 89 (89: residents, 0: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5097 (+9)
Self-isolation: 185
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 73,470 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 7 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 6 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,523
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,195
There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
4 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
3 unvaccinated individual
5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
24-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR