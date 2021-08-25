Arrests as Spanish helicopter hovers over Catalan Bay

Two men have been arrested following a multi-agency Search and Rescue operation in Catalan Bay yesterday morning, which saw a Spanish helicopter hovering in the area.

At around 6am, the Royal Gibraltar Police were alerted to a pursuit involving Spanish authorities and a suspect RHIB on the Eastern Side of the Rock.HM Customs and Gibraltar Defence Police Marine Sections were deployed to the area to search for two persons thought to have fallen into the water during the chase.

