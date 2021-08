A local man has been sentenced to 300 hours of unpaid community work after cannabis worth almost £50,000 was found at his home.

Anthony Castro, 53, of Naval Hospital Hill, was arrested after Drug Squad detectives conducted a search warrant at his residence on Thursday 20 August last year.Inside his home, officers found a suitcase on top of a cupboard in Castro’s bedroom, containing cannabis resin weighing just under 10 kilograms.

25-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR