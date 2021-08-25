Twelve girls for Miss Teen Gibraltar contest

Twelve girls will take part in the 11th edition of Miss Teen Gibraltar Pageant on Saturday. Miss Teen Gibraltar 2020 Niah Guiling will crown her successor in the two hour final at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

The contestants will be competing in five rounds, in a pageant produced by No1 Models Gibraltar. The rounds include an ‘opening number’; Miss Individuality, Miss Creative Look, Miss Catwalk and Miss Elegance with five international judges making the decision of who will be representing Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Model Universe 2022 pageant.

25-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR