Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5109 (+12)Self-isolation: 182Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 84Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 96A total of 73,882 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,546Vaccines done (second dose): 39,203

There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35.

2 unvaccinated individual

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

25-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR