Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Wednesday 25th August 2021
Total tests done: 332,683
Test results pending: 51
Test results received: 332,632
Confirmed cases: 5308 (+9)
Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5109 (+12)
Self-isolation: 182
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 84
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 96
A total of 73,882 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
Of the 5 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,546
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,203
There are 7 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 4. Vaccinated visitor aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated visitor aged 30-35.
2 unvaccinated individual
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 50-55. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
