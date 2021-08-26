BTEC in Music Performance to be offered to students

The BTEC in Music Performance is equivalent to one A-Level and aims to provide a programme of study covering both performance and the music industry for post-16 learners who would like to continue their education through practical learning. The qualification has been developed to ensure that it supports progression to higher education.The course is already on the schools and college prospectus so students are aware it is on offer and can select it as part of their choices post GCSE qualifications for the upcoming school year. The qualification is a two-year course and has the same guided learning hours as an A-Level and runs the same way as an A-Level, however the content is based on performance more so than academics.

