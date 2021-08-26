Last day of Stay and Play programme

Thirty five children were registered on the programme and over the last few weeks have taken part in a wide range of activities which have taken place at different sites including Bayside Sports Complex Boathouse Activity Centre, Alameda Gardens, GSLA Accessible Pool and Kings’ Bastion Leisure Centre.Stay and Play Leader in Charge Aroa Nunez reflected on how she felt the summer had gone. She said: “I have found the summer good and rewarding, it’s been a little bit hectic at times because of the circumstances of Covid, as it was quite difficult to make sure that everyone got tested weekly, and making sure nobody tested positive.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

26-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR