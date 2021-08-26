As Bossano prepares to address UN seminar, Canary Islands group says it wants self-determination

They refer to the 'colonial cuestion of the Canary Islands', and in demanding independence, they criticise Spain's claim to Gibraltar, which they say is a 'ridiculous aspiration, as Spain is a colonial power.'As such the self-determination group speaks of 'respect and solidarity with the people of Gibraltar and their right to self-determination.'But the Canaries appear to be split when referring to independence, a feeling expressed is that they feel as Canarian as they do Spanish. But as Catalonia, the Basque Country - and even Scotland and Wales - talk about some form of independence there are reports which say there are those in Spain’s most distant province who are starting to think they should too.The islands have autonomy but not the right to break away under Spain’s constitution. They are off the west coast of Africa, and best known as a holiday island in the sun.

