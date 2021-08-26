Beauty of Victoria Keys in Gibraltar’s tiger-like economy

A government spokesperson confirmed the latest over the development:“The Environmental Impact Assessment and the planning application for the creation of the land, on which the Victoria Keys development will be built, was approved at the July 2021 meeting of the Development and Planning Commission.”“This will now allow reclamation works to start, and these are expected to take two years to complete. ““The Planning Application for the Victoria Keys development to be built on top of the land, still needs to be submitted to the Town Planning Department by the developers.““It is therefore not possible to provide a timescale for the completion of the development, as it will depend on what is approved.”

