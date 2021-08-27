Charity events at Eastern Beach this weekend

by PANORAMA reporter Local charity William Tilley Lodge are hosting two events at Eastern Beach this weekend to raise money to assist local families in need. On Saturday, a tug-of-war competition and children’s sandcastle competition will take place and individuals of all ages and genders are invited to participate.

The William Tilley Lodge started in Gibraltar in 1918 and are part of the Grand Lodge of England of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes.Secretary of the William Tilley Lodge, Darren Olivero explained a little more about the organisation: “We are a fraternal organisation and we help members in times of need but our principal activity is fund raising for various worthy causes.

27-08-21