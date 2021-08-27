The only obstacle to our decolonization is Spain, Bossano tells UN
IN FULL this is Bossano's speech: On behalf of the People of Gibraltar can I express our appreciation to the Government and people of Dominica for hosting this seminar and congratulate the Government on their success in dealing with Covid.
These seminars are for C24 members to engage with the listed non-self-governing Peoples, to assist in their progression to full self-government, the only trigger for decolonization.
However, C24 members need to understand that the only obstacle to our decolonization is Spain. It has participated in the process since the 1960s not to bring about our decolonization, as they claim, but to prevent it.
