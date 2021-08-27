Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

 Friday, August 27, 2021 - 14:38
Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 27th August 2021
Total tests done: 334,433
Test results pending: 64
Test results received: 334,369
Confirmed cases: 5323 (+9)


Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5123 (+9)
Self-isolation: 194
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 74,395 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 8 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,596
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,216

There are 8 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

2 unvaccinated individual
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

