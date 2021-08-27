Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5123 (+9)
Self-isolation: 194
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 74,395 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 8 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,596
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,216
There are 8 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
6 vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.
2 unvaccinated individual
7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
27-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- The only obstacle to our decolonization is Spain, Bossano tells UN
- Charity events at Eastern Beach this weekend
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- What to expect when having twins?
- From the days of Franco, they thought we would never survive without them
- Another unrecorded vessel sails into port
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- As Bossano prepares to address UN seminar, Canary Islands group says it wants self-determination