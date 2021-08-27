Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 86 (84: residents, 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 5123 (+9)Self-isolation: 194Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 74,395 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 8 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,596Vaccines done (second dose): 39,216

There are 8 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

6 vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55.

2 unvaccinated individual

7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

