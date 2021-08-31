Past and Present: St Michael’s Cave

Touristic sites such as St Michael’s Cave play an immense role on our tourism and history. The history of St Michael’s Cave dates back to ancient times and over time new developments have been implemented to modernize the historic site whilst making it one of Gibraltar’s most beautiful tourist attractions.

St Michael’s Cave is the name given to a network of limestone caves which are based in the Nature Reserve. In terms of height, the cave stands 300 metres above sea level which is 980 feet. The name St Michael’s Cave originates from a similar grotto in Monte Gargano which is close to the Sanctuary of Monte Sant’Angelo in Italy. In fact, the first historian of Gibraltar named Alonso Hernandez Del Portillo mentioned that the sanctuary in Italy is where Archangel Michael actually appeared.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

31-08-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR