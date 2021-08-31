Should women have more than one husband?

Attempts to legalise polyandry has not had the best of responses! It has been commented on as not being African. There are many who question if it’s possible to really love more than one person romantically. Others challenge the aspect of time and if the woman would be able to pay each husband enough attention as she could be split three or more ways.In other cultures men are allowed to have more than one wife and so the aspect of culture comes into play. If it can be socially accepted for Moroccan men to have more than one wife why is it harder for people to accept it in reverse?In an interview that Professor Collins Machoko had with BBC he commented that "African societies are not ready for true equality. We don't know what to do with women we cannot control."

