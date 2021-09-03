PUBLIC VOTING FOR CULTURAL AWARDS STARTS TODAY

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, says that the public voting for the 2021 Cultural Awards will start today and run until the 30th of the month.
The telephone numbers for public voting are as follows:
JUNIOR (Under 15’s)
Gino Ochello - 8640
‘Best Youth Actor’ Drama Festival, involved in GAMPA online programming and other Academy performances.
Louis Pitto - 8641
Short Story Competition winner (Spring Festival), Poetry Competition Highly Commen-ded (Autumn Festival).
Mia Hook- 8642
Overall winner of Bookmark Competition & school years 7/10. 1st Place Jazz Duet & 2nd Place Commercial Solo at online Global Dance Open.
YOUTH (Under 25’s)
Carmen Anderson - 8643
‘Best Supporting Actress’ at Drama Festival, & jointly directed additional play. Online blog, ‘Into the Industry’, series of interviews with professionals working in the Arts. Regular contributor to local papers & magazines.
