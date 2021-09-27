The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column

Before some people start a song and dance about what the Spanish prime minister said in the UN, there is a need to clarify more than one point about the direction Gibraltar is going, particularly because there are red lines to be crossed.

Sr Sanchez lost no time in stressing that any Gibraltar agreement 'must fully respect UN doctrine regarding Gibraltar', such doctrine supports the Spanish claim to Gibraltar which is why Sr Sanchez says that Spain fully supports it, and why, over the years, Gibraltar has been rejecting it.But not only that, he also reiterated that any agreement must also respect Spain's legal position regarding 'sovereignty and jurisdiction concerning Gibraltar,' which is contrary to Gibraltar's position - and it should be noted that whereas Spain has stressed sovereignty, Sr Sanchez has made matters worse by adding the word 'jurisdiction', so matter are going from bad to worse.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR