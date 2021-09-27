The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column
Sr Sanchez lost no time in stressing that any Gibraltar agreement 'must fully respect UN doctrine regarding Gibraltar', such doctrine supports the Spanish claim to Gibraltar which is why Sr Sanchez says that Spain fully supports it, and why, over the years, Gibraltar has been rejecting it.
But not only that, he also reiterated that any agreement must also respect Spain's legal position regarding 'sovereignty and jurisdiction concerning Gibraltar,' which is contrary to Gibraltar's position - and it should be noted that whereas Spain has stressed sovereignty, Sr Sanchez has made matters worse by adding the word 'jurisdiction', so matter are going from bad to worse.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
27-09-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- After warning period, Defence Police will clamp down on traffic offences on airfield
- Chief Minister accused of misleading Parliament - but Picardo denies it, in separate statement
- Chief Minister in UK for Party conferences and meetings
- Police act against indiscriminate parking at Edinburgh Estate - and also elsewhere
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- The ARMANDO LAGRANDE Column
- THEN AND NOW