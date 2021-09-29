Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 64 (61: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5376 (+3)
Self-isolation: 66
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 79,912 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 9 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,950
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,596
There are 9 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70.
4 unvaccinated individuals
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10.
