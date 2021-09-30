INTERNATIONAL SNOOKER FOR GIBRALTAR

by PANORAMA reporter Gibraltar will be making representation in the European Snooker Championships 2021, which is being held in Guia, Portugal. Lee Prickman; Gibraltar’s No1, and Michael J Kane have booked their places and will travel to the Algarve next week. The event is organised by EBSA in conjunction with the Federaçao Portuguesa de Bilhar (FPB).

The two players begin with the 6 Reds on October 7th, followed by the Men’s, which is the showcase, and then the Senior’s competition which concludes on 15th. All tournaments are mini-league style ‘Round Robin’ played until the knockout stages, except the 6 Reds. The 6 Reds is a regular knockout from start to conclusion, so whoever you draw you play one another, and if you lose; you’re out, and if you win, you go through to the next round.

