Surprise for Royal Marine Veteran

A Royal Marine veteran was left lost for words after he was presented with a special gift at a ceremony in Gun Wharf.
After spending the morning at an Act of Remembrance memorial led by Father Danny Hernandez, this was the last thing John Gillon expected.
The presentation ceremony saw more than 50 Royal Marines watch John receive a framed Falklands pound note – a memento that he had lost several years ago.
Fellow veterans Gary Ridley, Mark Stevenson and Pat McElhinney helped organise the surprise event, after John became upset recalling the story of his lost keepsake.
