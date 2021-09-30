Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 71 (68: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5377 (+3)Self-isolation: 90Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 80,402 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,951Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6131st Booster: 5

There are 8 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

4 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40

4 Unvaccinated individuals

5. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75.

