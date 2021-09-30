Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 71 (68: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5377 (+3)
Self-isolation: 90
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 80,402 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 8 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 4 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,951
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,613
1st Booster: 5
There are 8 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
4 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40
4 Unvaccinated individuals
5. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 45-50. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 70-75.
