Duke Award in Tangier

TANGIER: 'We are pleased to announce Strait of Gibraltar Association has officially opened up the registration process for eligible youngsters between the ages of 14 and 24 from Tangier to register as participants in the Duke of Edinburgh international award,' says Strait of Gibraltar Association. ‘This award is done under the auspices of our associations IAC (Independent Accredited Centre) membership with the Duke of Edinburgh International Award scheme.

'It is a proud moment for our Association to note this is a first for Tangier. This project was the brainchild of former gold award Mr. Kenneth Cardona, Mr. John Napoli and Mr Michael Pizzarello National Director Gibraltar branch. Strait of Gibraltar Association Patrons saw this project as an excellent way to engage Gibraltar experience and linking Gibraltar to Morocco by helping Moroccan youngster empower themselves, what better way to foster links than starting with our youth?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR