Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 79 (76: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5399 (+8)Self-isolation: 103Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1Positive cases in CCU: 2Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 80,635 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,952Vaccines done (second dose): 39,6301st Booster: 5

There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

3 Vaccinated individuals

1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.

3 Unvaccinated individuals

4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 65-70.

