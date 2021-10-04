Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 4th October 2021
Total tests done: 363,987
Test results pending: 45
Test results received: 363,942
Confirmed cases: 5579 (+6)
Active cases: 79 (76: residents, 3: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5399 (+8)
Self-isolation: 103
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 2
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 80,635 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 6 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 3 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,952
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,630
1st Booster: 5
There are 6 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
3 Vaccinated individuals
1. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80.
3 Unvaccinated individuals
4. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 5. Unvaccinated resident aged 5-10. 6. Unvaccinated resident aged 65-70.
