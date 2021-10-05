Mystery over floating hotel

Many will be aware of news, which has come to light over recent weeks, of a housing barge which seems to be arriving in Gibraltar as a floating hotel.

UK press reports suggest that the accommodation barge, which is said to have been ‘languishing’ on the River Medway in the UK for eight years will be transformed into 400 luxury holiday apartments in Gibraltar, says the GSD.

An online brochure, entitled ‘Sea Breaze, Floatel – Gibraltar’, appears to be connected to the UK news reports. The brochure provides further detail, including the apparent positioning of the vessel by the small boats marina, in front of the Calpe and Mediterranean rowing clubs. It states that the boat will “fulfil Gibraltar’s requirement for affordable accommodation”.

The press reports suggests that a “mystery businessman” has bought the accommodation barge, describing it as a floating hotel with the new owner reported to be willing to “throw money at it”.

05-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR