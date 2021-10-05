MIDNIGHT RUNWAY FUN RUN FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER

Hundreds of runners pounded across the runway to help raise over £2000 for the Children with Cancer UK charity last Friday night.

Dozens of runners donned colourful costumes and fairy lights for the 5km fundraiser that started at midnight.The event was held in memory of Jamie Armstrong who was diagnosed with leukaemia at a young age.At the time Jamie’s family were stationed on the Rock with Royal Air Force Gibraltar – and had to return to the UK for his treatment.

