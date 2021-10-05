The unity between the UK and Gibraltar is going to be cemented forever, said Prime Minister

Speaking at a crowded reception at the Conservative Party conference, the Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Conservatives believed in the sovereignty of Gibraltar, the free independent spirit of Gibraltar, their right to choose their destiny, and they have chosen to be British and we love them for it.

And we will make sure that we stand rock like and steadfast in our support for Gibraltar.In an impassioned speech, he added: "The friendship, the unity between this country and Gibraltar, is going to be cemented forever."Mr Johnson was addressing the Gibraltar reception. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo was unable to be present due to his being down with COVID, and the Gibraltar UK representative Dominic Searle had a personal message of thanks to the Prime Minister for his continued support and for the provision of COVID-19 vaccinations to the Rock.

