Garcia in EU Committee of the Regions-UK contact group

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday afternoon participated in a meeting of the Contact Group between the EU Committee of the Regions (CoR) and the UK. The meeting opened as the European Council (ECOFIN) authorised the start of negotiations between the UK and the EU on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. This UK-CoR Contact Group was set up in order to continue a dialogue at a regional, devolved and local level between areas of the EU and their UK counterparts after departure from the European Union.

The meeting was the first which offered the possibility of attending in person, but given the ongoing travel difficulties as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic most of the representatives on the UK side chose to participate virtually. It included regional leaders from different parts of the UK and the EU, the European Commission and the European Parliament as well as academics from the London School of Economics, the University of Cambridge, and the University of Oxford.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

06-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR