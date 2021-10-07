Blue Card holders being discriminated against at frontier, says GSD
However it is clear from several reports to the Opposition that this is happening again and seems widespread practice.
Govt advice to blue card holders entering and exiting Schengen
The Government has received a number of complaints from the holders of blue civilian registration cards that their passports are being stamped by the Spanish authorities on entry to and exit from the Schengen area.
These blue cards are held by UK nationals and EU citizens who were resident in Gibraltar as on 31 December 2020. The reports reaching the Government indicate that both UK citizens and some EU nationals have been stamped in the past few days.
