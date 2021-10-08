The dusty world in which we live

Your eyes are not deceiving you, your floors might’ve been spotless yesterday but today already small bits of dust are gathering. The amount of dust on our planet has grown substantially since the 19th century. In 2011 levels had been recorded as having doubled!March is the month that the synoptic-scale dust outbreaks occur from the Sahara Arabian and the Gobi deserts. Lasting a couple of days the dust from the Northern Hemisphere covers vast areas of Northern Africa and Asia. Research shows a repetitive pattern that occurs due to high pressure outbreaks in northern Africa that are exacerbated by the cooler air found in European climates. This then creates a pressure in southern Sahel.

