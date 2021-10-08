Azopardi says minister should have attended at UN and party conference

Gibraltar should have been represented at Ministerial level at the Conservative Party conference and the United Nations, says Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi.

And adds: “We understand that Mr Picardo has COVID. But surely in a Government with 10 Ministers someone else could have stepped in? The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson was at the Gibraltar reception at the Conservative Party conference. Given that Gibraltar is seeking to lobby for British support at different levels it was discourteous not to have a Minister to host the reception, welcome the Prime Minister and represent Gibraltar.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR