The annual ‘Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians’ will be taking place from 14th to 18th February 2022. If you play an instrument or enjoy singing, then come along and participate at this festival.

The categories of classes include piano, brass, woodwind, percussion, vocal and strings. There are competitive sections in every category where trophies and medals can be won. Classes will be divided into Infant, Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories and you can enter solos, duets, ensembles, or choirs.For GIBFYM 2022, we are bringing back the exciting “Rock and Pop Class”.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR