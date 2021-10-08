Gibrexit negotiations given Green-Light but still cloudy on Sovereignty

Gibraltar, the UK and Spain had thrashed out a ‘historic’ agreement in the final hour on New Year’s Eve last year that respected red lines for both sides. But the clearly laid out positions for all interested parties were largely ignored by the EU’s proposal that envisaged Spanish boots on British soil, with other sovereignty pitfalls in the fine print. Nevertheless, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo confirmed EU border police Frontex was back on the table in forthcoming negotiations, as requested by Gibraltar, the UK and even Spain (publically).“There is now a reference to Frontex in the mandate,” the Chief Minister said.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

08-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR