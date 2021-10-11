Ms Hassan Nahon political hypocrisy exposed, says Government

The GSLP Liberal Government says it would like to remind Mrs Hassan Nahon of Together Gibraltar that there is no contract whatsoever being entered into with Hassans in relation to the magnificent new St Mary’s Middle School.

The rental agreement will be with Town Range Developments Ltd the beneficial owners of which the Government has already disclosed are:a) Mr John Joseph Bassadone – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;b) Mr Raphael Benaim – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;c) Mr Nigel Pardo – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;d) Mr James Garbarino – not a partner of Hassans or even a lawyer;

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR