by DR. H.W. HOWES In the matter of clothes, there are smart women and less smart men among those in good positions in Andalusia, yet the majority of the people are not so very particular in the matter of dress.

On the other hand, great importance is attached to clothes tin, Gibraltar. Children at Government schools, no matter how poor the parents, arrive at school spotless, and most tastefully dressed. The Gibraltarian man as well as the woman is most clothes-conscious, believing that the opinions of them by others will be influenced greatly by the "turnout". Many wives spend time every night in pressing husbands' clothes, prompted no doubt by the idea that the badly turned out male is a disgrace! The young women, in my view, enjoy wearing good and tasteful clothes for their personal enjoyment, as well as for the sake of appearance.

