Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 155 (149: residents, 6: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5471 (+8)
Self-isolation: 181
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 85
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 97
A total of 82,436 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 20 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 was a close contact of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,964
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,740
1st Booster: 1,801
There are 20 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
12 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.
8 Unvaccinated individual
13. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.
