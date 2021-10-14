Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 155 (149: residents, 6: visitors)Recovered cases: 5471 (+8)Self-isolation: 181Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 1Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 85Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 97A total of 82,436 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedandsystematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 20 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 was a close contact of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,964Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7401st Booster: 1,801

There are 20 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

12 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 65-70. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65.

8 Unvaccinated individual

13. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 30-35. 18. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 19. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 20. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

