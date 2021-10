The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel bestowed The Governor’s Award for Merit in The Convent, the Recipients were:

• Charles MARFE GA For Services to Calpe House, The Cathedral and The Protestants Trust.• Martin Hugh LENNANE JP For Services to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and the Gibraltar branch of Rotary International.• Jackie RAMAGGE For Services to Cancer Relief Gibraltar, Gibraltar.

