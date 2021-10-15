THEN AND NOW

27 years on from the pageant, the 44-year-old is married with a 19-year-old son and has worked for the Government of Gibraltar for the last two decades.At just sixteen years old, Melissa described herself as young and naïve when she first decided to apply to enter the Miss Gibraltar beauty pageant. She states that her friends, family and especially her dad encouraged her to apply. “My dad was somebody who always loved Miss Gibraltar, it’s always something that has been watched in my household, so you grow up watching it; it was a highlight of the year. My parents; my dad especially and my friends encouraged me to enter. I was seventeen in August and then the show happened in September so I was only 17 years and a month old”. She said.

