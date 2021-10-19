Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 168 (164: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5510 (+1)
Self-isolation: 194
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 83,005 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 10 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 39,973
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,782
1st Booster: 4,070
There are 11 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
5 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.
5 Unvaccinated individual
6. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5.
1 Unknown vaccination status
11. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 60-65.
