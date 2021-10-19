Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 168 (164: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5510 (+1)Self-isolation: 194Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 3Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 83,005 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 10 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 5 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 39,973Vaccines done (second dose): 39,7821st Booster: 4,070

There are 11 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

5 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30.

5 Unvaccinated individual

6. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 7. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 8. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 9. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20. 10. Unvaccinated resident aged 0-5.

1 Unknown vaccination status

11. Visitor unknown vaccination status aged 60-65.

