GFA outsources coverage of local football to Spanish company

The partnership by the national association with the company, Fotters, is part of two initiatives aimed at raising the profile of the National League. The platform provides its main service exclusively in Spanish but has created a section on its website in English that caters for the Gibraltar National League. In a somewhat extravagant statement, the GFA labelled the deal as ‘historic’ for the Gibraltar National League and the international exposure it will receive.“I am very pleased that the Gibraltar FA is helping our league and clubs in this way. Footters are heavily involved in the streaming of league matches at various levels in Spain and beyond,” said GFA General Secretary Ivan Robba last week.

21-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR