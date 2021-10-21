The ghost of a hard Brexit haunting Gibraltar

by JOE GARCIA There are conflicting reports emanating from Spain about the state of the negotiations for a Gibraltar deal, or indeed if such a deal - if it happens - will be concluded before the end of the year.

The Spanish foreign minister Jose Manuel Albares is hopeful that a deal will be possible, but reports from Brussels and Madrid in the daily El Pais take a negative view, while former foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo, of the PP, is stirring things up, seemingly eager to put a spanner in the works, suggesting that Gibraltar always wins, and promoting the concept of joint sovereignty.A report in El Pais says that the ghost of a hard Brexit is haunting Gibraltar once again. Instead of being eliminated, the border between the British Overseas Territory and Spain, known locally as La Verja (literally, the fence), could become a daily nightmare for the nearly 10,000 Spaniards who cross it every day for work.

