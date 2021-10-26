Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 165 (162: residents, 3: visitors)Recovered cases: 5641 (+30)Self-isolation: 185Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 83,902 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 17 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 8 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,546Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8031st Booster: 7,021

There are 17 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

13 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45 4. Vaccinated resident aged 30-35. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 70-75. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 15-20. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 50-55. 12. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 13. Vaccinated resident aged 40-45.

4 Unvaccinated individual

14. Unvaccinated resident aged 40-45. 15. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 16. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 17. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15.

