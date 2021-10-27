Carmen Gomez DIARY

They say that Gibraltarians seem to remain mistrustful of Spain; there’s no question of either ‘seem’ or ‘appear to.’ We are, always have been, and always will be!

What is the way forward for us?

After the initial and intentional snub by the alliance Aucus to France, President Biden got together with Macron and recognised the importance of a stronger and more capable European defence that contributes positively to Transatlantic and global, at the same time is complementary to NATO.