Carmen Gomez DIARY

 Wednesday, October 27, 2021 - 08:48
They say that Gibraltarians seem to remain mistrustful of Spain; there’s no question of either ‘seem’ or ‘appear to.’ We are, always have been, and always will be!

What is the way forward for us?

After the initial and intentional snub by the alliance Aucus to France, President Biden got together with Macron and recognised the importance of a stronger and more capable European defence that contributes positively to Transatlantic and global, at the same time is complementary to NATO.


Not so long ago, Macron together with Angela Merkel, wanted to get away from NATO in order to create its own European army. I believe a lack of funds from certain member states halted that dream; a few of whom were more in need of financial aid from the EU than not; in particular Spain.
Spain we all know has more than enough numbers of people to deploy, but has no appetite for getting involved in any wars. Apart from AUCUS, the other major grouping in the region is ASEA; a ten member organisation which includes all the countries with coasts on the South China Sea, other than China and Taiwan, where China`s maritime expansion is most sharply felt.
Some four years ago China completed a massive terraforming programme there, destroying coral reefs to make way for huge artificial islands, housing runways and fortifications.

