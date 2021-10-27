Spy chief: We go after cyber gangs overseas

RANSOMWARE attacks in the UK have doubled in just a year as criminal gangs “make very good money” from them, a British spy chief warned today.

Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the GCHQ spy listening centre, sounded the alarm over the threat from criminals — some linked to hostile states — paralysing computer networks and demanding a ransom to unlock them.Secret operations are being launched by Britain’s National Cyber Force to “go after” ransomwarers beyond the reach of law enforcement agencies.Sir Jeremy did not go into details on counter-strikes but said intelligence agencies and law enforcement needed to do more so ransomware “pays less”.

