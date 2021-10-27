Midterm Halloween Arts and Crafts for Children

The sessions, which are being held at the Arts and Crafts Shop in Casemates Square is for children aged four and over and is in high demand. The sessions run from 10:30am until 1pm Monday to Friday this week.Teresa Moore is the organiser of the sessions. Explaining what the children will get up to this week, she said: “Some of the children that come are regulars and some are new, so it is basically just about finding them a comfortable area to sit with their friends firstly.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR