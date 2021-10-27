GIBREXIT: UK minister admits ‘not enough’ has changed and ‘problems’ remain in EU talks

The UK’s Brexit Minister admitted to MPs at the House of Commons European Security Committee on Monday that several ‘problems’ remain and ‘not enough has changed in the EU’s unacceptable opening position. Lord David Frost revealed that Europe still wants Gibraltar to align itself with the EU Court of Justice and demands EU law applies to the trade of goods.“So a bit has changed but not enough,” He said when asked what had changed from the EU’s opening stance that undermined Gibraltar’s sovereignty. “Once again, as if it won’t, the EU is looking for even more extensive alignment and role for the (EU) court of justice, which wasn’t in the December deal. It’s the usual sort of playbook really and that is what we’ve got now to work through with them as the negotiations begin.

