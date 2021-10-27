Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 175 (171: residents, 4: visitors)Recovered cases: 5646 (+5)Self-isolation: 194Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 0Deaths from COVID-19: 86Deaths with COVID-19: 12Total deaths: 98A total of 84,166 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.Of the 14 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.Vaccines done (first dose): 40,547Vaccines done (second dose): 39,8081st Booster: 7,669

There are 15 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:

11 Vaccinated individual

1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.

3 Unvaccinated individual

12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.

1 Unknown vaccination status

15. Unvaccinated visitor aged 45-50.

27-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR