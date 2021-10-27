Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
Active cases: 175 (171: residents, 4: visitors)
Recovered cases: 5646 (+5)
Self-isolation: 194
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 4
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths from COVID-19: 86
Deaths with COVID-19: 12
Total deaths: 98
A total of 84,166 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targetedand systematic sampling. Thisisincludedintheabovefigures.
Of the 14 new resident case in Gibraltar today, 2 were close contacts of an existing active case.
Vaccines done (first dose): 40,547
Vaccines done (second dose): 39,808
1st Booster: 7,669
There are 15 new positive cases in Gibraltar today:
11 Vaccinated individual
1. Vaccinated resident aged 60-65. 2. Vaccinated resident aged 25-30. 3. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 4. Vaccinated resident aged 55-60. 5. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 6. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 7. Vaccinated resident aged 75-80. 8. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50. 9. Vaccinated resident aged 35-40. 10. Vaccinated resident aged 85-90. 11. Vaccinated resident aged 45-50.
3 Unvaccinated individual
12. Unvaccinated resident aged 10-15. 13. Unvaccinated resident aged 35-40. 14. Unvaccinated resident aged 15-20.
1 Unknown vaccination status
15. Unvaccinated visitor aged 45-50.
