New venue for gymnastics

GRGA Head Coach Sally Holmes explained what the children will learn at this week’s sessions: “This is a midterm session and only around five of them are current gymnasts, the rest are all new.“What we do is we start with the recreational which is the lowest level and we teach them a good warm up. On Wednesday we were teaching beams, jumping on the trampoline and now we are onto rope and ball. Our coaches are qualified for this particular level; this is the level they teach at, so it’s starting at what we call at the beginning basics.Three sessions are taking place this week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Sally said: “On Friday they will progress. Obviously we can’t teach everything in one week, so I don’t like jumping the gun, we will still stay on the basics but we will make it a bit more difficult.

