Two vehicles purchased to check automatically if cars are properly parked

Two vehicles have been purchased that can process number plates of cars to determine if they have permission to park in zones and estates.

It is part of the ongoing enhancements to the Sustainable Traffic, Transport & Parking Plan (STTPP), this new Parking Management mobile project has been launched that will use ANPR technology to easily verify cars with permission to park in zones and estates. The two new and fully electric vehicles can process number plates of parked cars by checking against a realtime database of parking permits.

28-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR