CRYPTO FIRM PLANS TO BUY GIBRALTAR STOCK EXCHANGE

A Crypto firm eyes deal for Gibraltar Stock Exchange in move that would enable investors to buy securities using bitcoin. Gibraltar-based Valereum is said to be on track to snap up 80% of the Gibraltar Stock Exchange.

If given the green light by regulators, Valereum claims it would establish the world’s first fully regulated integrated fiat and digital exchange, where investors could buy securities using bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin, cardano and stablecoin tether.

Richard Poulden, chairman of Valereum, told This is Money: 'Gibraltar is a great place for this world first integrated exchange due to the fact it uses English language, it has a good legal structure and has a robust regulatory environment to European standards.

'This is a very exciting opportunity for investors as they will be able to use crypto to invest in fiat securities in a fully regulated environment for the first time.'

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

28-10-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR