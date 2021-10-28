CRYPTO FIRM PLANS TO BUY GIBRALTAR STOCK EXCHANGE
If given the green light by regulators, Valereum claims it would establish the world’s first fully regulated integrated fiat and digital exchange, where investors could buy securities using bitcoin, ethereum, dogecoin, cardano and stablecoin tether.
Richard Poulden, chairman of Valereum, told This is Money: 'Gibraltar is a great place for this world first integrated exchange due to the fact it uses English language, it has a good legal structure and has a robust regulatory environment to European standards.
'This is a very exciting opportunity for investors as they will be able to use crypto to invest in fiat securities in a fully regulated environment for the first time.'
