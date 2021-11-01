‘We need to negotiate our own access to EU like Gibraltar’

With Gibraltar striking is own deal with the EU, Jersey say they should also carve out special agreements with the EU – similar to jurisdictions such as Gibraltar and Northern Ireland – to help ease the staffing crisis, an Assistant Economic Development Minister has said.

Deputy Kirsten Morel said that building stronger ties with Europe ‘in the long term’ and allowing more free movement of people would benefit industries struggling to find workers.‘The next government needs to be looking at how we can re-establish our relations with the EU in the long term. When it is the right time, we need to renegotiate our own access to Europe and we should be looking to follow in the footsteps of countries such as Gibraltar and Northern Ireland who have free movement within the EU.’

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-11-21 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR